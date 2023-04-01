Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at Great American Ball Park. Rich Hill will be on the mound for Pittsburgh, with first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates hit 158 homers last season, which ranked 18th in the league.

The Pirates were 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .364 last season.

Pittsburgh ranked 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .222.

Pittsburgh scored 591 runs (just 3.6 per game) last season, which ranked 27th in MLB.

The Pirates had an on-base percentage of .291 last season, which ranked 28th in the league.

Pittsburgh had a 7.9 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 22nd in the majors.

The Pirates had the 26th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors last season.

Pittsburgh had a combined WHIP of 1.421 as a pitching staff, which was fourth-worst in baseball last season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Hill gets the nod for the Pirates and will make his first start of the season.

The 43-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he pitched six innings as the starter.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Reds W 5-4 Away Mitch Keller Hunter Greene 4/1/2023 Reds - Away Rich Hill Nick Lodolo 4/2/2023 Reds - Away Vince Velásquez Graham Ashcraft 4/3/2023 Red Sox - Away - Kutter Crawford 4/4/2023 Red Sox - Away - Nick Pivetta 4/5/2023 Red Sox - Away - Corey Kluber 4/7/2023 White Sox - Home - -

