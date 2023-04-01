Saturday's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-0) and the Cincinnati Reds (0-1) at Great American Ball Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Pirates securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on April 1.

The Reds will look to Nick Lodolo against the Pirates and Rich Hill.

Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Pirates 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Pirates Performance Insights

The Pirates were victorious in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, Pittsburgh won 36 of 113 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pirates have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season Pittsburgh scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (591 total, 3.6 per game).

The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).

Pirates Schedule