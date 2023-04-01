The Boston Bruins (58-12-5) carry a four-game road win streak into a matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins (37-28-10) on Saturday, April 1 at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ABC, and SN1.

Penguins vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ABC, and SN1

ESPN+, ABC, and SN1 Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-135) Penguins (+115) 6.5

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have won three, or 16.7%, of the 18 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Pittsburgh is 3-8 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Penguins have a 46.5% chance to win.

Pittsburgh has played 34 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 275 (2nd) Goals 240 (16th) 157 (1st) Goals Allowed 242 (18th) 56 (9th) Power Play Goals 57 (7th) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 50 (19th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Pittsburgh has hit the over four times.

The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.7.

The Penguins' 240 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the league.

The Penguins have allowed 3.2 goals per game, 242 total, which ranks 18th among league teams.

Their -2 goal differential ranks 19th in the league.

