Oneil Cruz Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Oneil Cruz (coming off going 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Reds.
Oneil Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Oneil Cruz At The Plate (2022)
- Cruz hit .233 with 13 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 29 walks.
- Cruz picked up at least one hit 53 times last year in 87 games played (60.9%), including multiple hits on 19 occasions (21.8%).
- He hit a home run in 17 games a year ago (out of 87 opportunities, 19.5%), going deep in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
- Cruz drove in a run in 34 games last season out 87 (39.1%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (16.1%). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He touched home plate in 39 of 87 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Oneil Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|.269
|AVG
|.194
|.308
|OBP
|.283
|.491
|SLG
|.406
|18
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|8
|32
|RBI
|22
|50/10
|K/BB
|76/19
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|44
|29 (67.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (54.5%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.9%)
|22 (51.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (38.6%)
|9 (20.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (18.2%)
|21 (48.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (29.5%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lodolo will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old southpaw last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went five innings.
- Last season he compiled a 4-7 record, a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 19 games.
