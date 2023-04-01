Ke'Bryan Hayes Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)
- Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.
- Hayes got a hit in 85 of 136 games last season, with multiple hits in 28 of those games.
- He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 5.1%), going deep in 1.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 22.8% of his games a season ago (31 of 136), Hayes drove in a run. In seven of those games (5.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
- He scored a run in 32.4% of his games last season (44 of 136), with more than one run on nine occasions (6.6%).
Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|69
|.237
|AVG
|.250
|.320
|OBP
|.309
|.324
|SLG
|.364
|14
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|4
|19
|RBI
|22
|57/27
|K/BB
|65/21
|11
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|70
|38 (57.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (67.1%)
|14 (21.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.0%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (32.9%)
|3 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.7%)
|14 (21.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (24.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Lodolo starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 25-year-old left-hander, started and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- Over his 19 appearances last season he put together a 4-7 record, had a 3.66 ERA, and a 1.248 WHIP.
