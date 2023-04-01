After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ke'Bryan Hayes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)

  • Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.
  • Hayes got a hit in 85 of 136 games last season, with multiple hits in 28 of those games.
  • He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 5.1%), going deep in 1.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 22.8% of his games a season ago (31 of 136), Hayes drove in a run. In seven of those games (5.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.
  • He scored a run in 32.4% of his games last season (44 of 136), with more than one run on nine occasions (6.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 69
.237 AVG .250
.320 OBP .309
.324 SLG .364
14 XBH 20
3 HR 4
19 RBI 22
57/27 K/BB 65/21
11 SB 9
Home Away
66 GP 70
38 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (67.1%)
14 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%)
21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (32.9%)
3 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.7%)
14 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (24.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Lodolo starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 25-year-old left-hander, started and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Over his 19 appearances last season he put together a 4-7 record, had a 3.66 ERA, and a 1.248 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.