After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Nick Lodolo) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

Ke'Bryan Hayes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Ke'Bryan Hayes At The Plate (2022)

Hayes hit .244 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 48 walks.

Hayes got a hit in 85 of 136 games last season, with multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 5.1%), going deep in 1.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 22.8% of his games a season ago (31 of 136), Hayes drove in a run. In seven of those games (5.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in three contests.

He scored a run in 32.4% of his games last season (44 of 136), with more than one run on nine occasions (6.6%).

Ke'Bryan Hayes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 69 .237 AVG .250 .320 OBP .309 .324 SLG .364 14 XBH 20 3 HR 4 19 RBI 22 57/27 K/BB 65/21 11 SB 9 Home Away 66 GP 70 38 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (67.1%) 14 (21.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.0%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (32.9%) 3 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (5.7%) 14 (21.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (24.3%)

