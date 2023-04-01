After going 2-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Ji-Hwan Bae and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Nick Lodolo) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Reds.

Ji-Hwan Bae Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Ji-Hwan Bae At The Plate (2022)

  • Bae hit .333 with three doubles and two walks.
  • Bae picked up a hit in 70.0% of his games last year (seven of 10), with at least two hits in four of them (40.0%).
  • Including all 10 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • In five of 10 games last year, Bae picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored in five of his 10 games last year.

Ji-Hwan Bae Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 3
.292 AVG .444
.393 OBP .444
.375 SLG .556
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
4 RBI 2
5/2 K/BB 1/0
2 SB 1
Home Away
7 GP 3
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Lodolo will start for the Reds, his first this season.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went five innings.
  • In his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP, putting together a 4-7 record.
