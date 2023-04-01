Jack Suwinski -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Jack Suwinski Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jack Suwinski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jack Suwinski At The Plate (2022)

  • Suwinski hit .202 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 42 walks.
  • In 46.2% of his games last season (49 of 106), Suwinski got a base hit, and in 13 of those games (12.3%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 16.0% of his games last season (106 in all), going deep in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 22.6% of his games a season ago (24 of 106), Suwinski picked up an RBI. In 10 of those games (9.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He came around to score 37 times in 106 games (34.9%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (5.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jack Suwinski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 49
.282 AVG .112
.373 OBP .215
.609 SLG .184
25 XBH 5
16 HR 3
31 RBI 7
52/24 K/BB 62/18
3 SB 1
Home Away
56 GP 50
32 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (34.0%)
13 (23.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
27 (48.2%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (20.0%)
14 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.0%)
19 (33.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (10.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Lodolo starts for the first time this season for the Reds.
  • When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 25-year-old southpaw started the game and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • In his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP, putting together a 4-7 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.