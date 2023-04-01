Connor Joe Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Connor Joe plays for the first time this season when the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Lodolo at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Connor Joe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)
- Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.
- Joe got a hit in 62.2% of his 111 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those contests.
- Including the 111 games he played in last season, he homered in seven of them (6.3%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21.6% of his 111 games a year ago, Joe drove in a run (24 times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (2.7%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 42.3% of his 111 games last season, he scored (47 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.251
|AVG
|.224
|.363
|OBP
|.313
|.384
|SLG
|.333
|19
|XBH
|12
|2
|HR
|5
|16
|RBI
|12
|48/31
|K/BB
|49/24
|2
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|52
|34 (57.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (67.3%)
|14 (23.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (17.3%)
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|17 (32.7%)
|2 (3.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (9.6%)
|12 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (23.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lodolo will take the mound to start for the Reds, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old southpaw started and threw five innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he compiled a 4-7 record, a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 19 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.