Connor Joe plays for the first time this season when the Pittsburgh Pirates square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Nick Lodolo at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Connor Joe Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Connor Joe At The Plate (2022)

Joe hit .238 with 20 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 55 walks.

Joe got a hit in 62.2% of his 111 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.7% of those contests.

Including the 111 games he played in last season, he homered in seven of them (6.3%), homering in 1.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.6% of his 111 games a year ago, Joe drove in a run (24 times). He also had three games with multiple RBIs (2.7%), and three or more RBIs in one game.

In 42.3% of his 111 games last season, he scored (47 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.3%).

Connor Joe Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 57 GP 52 .251 AVG .224 .363 OBP .313 .384 SLG .333 19 XBH 12 2 HR 5 16 RBI 12 48/31 K/BB 49/24 2 SB 4 Home Away 59 GP 52 34 (57.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (67.3%) 14 (23.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (17.3%) 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (32.7%) 2 (3.4%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (9.6%) 12 (20.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (23.1%)

