The Pittsburgh Pirates and Carlos Santana, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Carlos Santana At The Plate (2022)

Santana hit .202 with 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 73 walks.

In 65 of 136 games last year (47.8%) Santana had at least one hit, and in 21 of those contests (15.4%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a long ball in 16 games a year ago (out of 136 opportunities, 11.8%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

In 23.5% of his games a season ago (32 of 136), Santana drove in a run. In 18 of those games (13.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.

He came around to score in 43 of his 136 games a season ago (31.6%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.6%).

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 58 .201 AVG .203 .308 OBP .331 .380 SLG .371 21 XBH 16 10 HR 9 32 RBI 28 52/34 K/BB 36/39 0 SB 0 Home Away 72 GP 64 34 (47.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 31 (48.4%) 11 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (15.6%) 24 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (29.7%) 8 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (12.5%) 20 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (18.8%)

