Bryan Reynolds Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Reds.
Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)
- Reynolds had 142 hits and a .352 OBP while slugging .461.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 59th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
- Reynolds got a hit in 90 of 145 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- He hit a long ball in 16.6% of his games last year (24 of 145), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.2% of his 145 games a year ago, Reynolds picked up an RBI (38 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (9.7%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
- In 53 of 145 games last season (36.6%) he touched home plate, and in 17 of those games (11.7%) he scored two or more runs.
Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|.252
|AVG
|.271
|.352
|OBP
|.351
|.416
|SLG
|.504
|22
|XBH
|28
|10
|HR
|17
|26
|RBI
|36
|63/35
|K/BB
|78/27
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|74
|43 (60.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|47 (63.5%)
|20 (28.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (29.7%)
|25 (35.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|28 (37.8%)
|9 (12.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|15 (20.3%)
|19 (26.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.7%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lodolo makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 25-year-old southpaw started and threw five innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs.
- In his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP, compiling a 4-7 record.
