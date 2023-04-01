The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Nick Lodolo and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Bryan Reynolds Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bryan Reynolds At The Plate (2022)

  • Reynolds had 142 hits and a .352 OBP while slugging .461.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, he ranked 59th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.
  • Reynolds got a hit in 90 of 145 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 42 of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 16.6% of his games last year (24 of 145), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.2% of his 145 games a year ago, Reynolds picked up an RBI (38 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (9.7%), and three or more RBIs in four games.
  • In 53 of 145 games last season (36.6%) he touched home plate, and in 17 of those games (11.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Bryan Reynolds Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 74
.252 AVG .271
.352 OBP .351
.416 SLG .504
22 XBH 28
10 HR 17
26 RBI 36
63/35 K/BB 78/27
4 SB 3
Home Away
71 GP 74
43 (60.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (63.5%)
20 (28.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.7%)
25 (35.2%) Games w/1+ Run 28 (37.8%)
9 (12.7%) Games w/1+ HR 15 (20.3%)
19 (26.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Lodolo makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 25-year-old southpaw started and threw five innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • In his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP, compiling a 4-7 record.
