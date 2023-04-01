Austin Hedges -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Pittsburgh Pirates against the Cincinnati Reds, with Nick Lodolo on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Austin Hedges Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Austin Hedges At The Plate (2022)

Hedges hit .163 with four doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Hedges reached base via a hit in 41 of 112 games last season (36.6%), including multiple hits in 8.0% of those games (nine of them).

He went yard in 6.3% of his games last year (seven of 112), and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Hedges drove in a run in 21.4% of his 112 games last year, with more than one RBI in 4.5% of those contests (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored a run in 27 of his 112 games last year.

Austin Hedges Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 51 .169 AVG .158 .242 OBP .240 .206 SLG .285 3 XBH 8 1 HR 6 11 RBI 19 34/12 K/BB 44/13 0 SB 2 Home Away 56 GP 56 21 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (35.7%) 3 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (10.7%) 12 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (26.8%) 1 (1.8%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (10.7%) 8 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (28.6%)

