Andrew McCutchen Player Prop Bets: Pirates vs. Reds - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (coming off going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Reds.
Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)
- McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.
- McCutchen got a hit in 59.7% of his 134 games last season, with multiple hits in 25.4% of them.
- In 16 of 134 games last year, he left the yard (11.9%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- McCutchen picked up an RBI in 42 games last year out 134 (31.3%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- In 41.0% of his 134 games last season, he scored (55 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.5%).
Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|.235
|AVG
|.238
|.338
|OBP
|.297
|.399
|SLG
|.372
|19
|XBH
|23
|10
|HR
|7
|36
|RBI
|33
|63/36
|K/BB
|61/22
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|38 (58.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|42 (60.9%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (44.9%)
|9 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (10.1%)
|22 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.0%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Lodolo will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- When he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1, the 25-year-old lefty started the game and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he finished with a 3.66 ERA and a 1.248 WHIP over his 19 games, compiling a 4-7 record.
