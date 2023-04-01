On Saturday, Andrew McCutchen (coming off going 1-for-2 with an RBI) and the Pittsburgh Pirates face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Lodolo. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Andrew McCutchen Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds Starter: Nick Lodolo
TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew McCutchen At The Plate (2022)

McCutchen hit .237 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks.

McCutchen got a hit in 59.7% of his 134 games last season, with multiple hits in 25.4% of them.

In 16 of 134 games last year, he left the yard (11.9%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

McCutchen picked up an RBI in 42 games last year out 134 (31.3%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (14.2%). He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

In 41.0% of his 134 games last season, he scored (55 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.5%).

Andrew McCutchen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 69 .235 AVG .238 .338 OBP .297 .399 SLG .372 19 XBH 23 10 HR 7 36 RBI 33 63/36 K/BB 61/22 3 SB 5 Home Away 65 GP 69 38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 42 (60.9%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%) 9 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.1%) 22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.0%)

