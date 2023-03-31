Friday's 7:30 PM ET matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) and the New York Knicks (44-33) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse features the Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell as a player to watch.

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cavaliers' Last Game

The Cavaliers lost their previous game to the Hawks, 120-118, on Tuesday. Mitchell starred with 44 points, and also had five boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Donovan Mitchell 44 5 5 2 0 5 Darius Garland 27 2 5 0 1 1 Evan Mobley 20 15 6 1 4 0

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Mitchell paces his team in points per game (27.6), and also posts 4.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Evan Mobley posts 16.4 points, 9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Darius Garland is tops on his team in assists per contest (7.8), and also puts up 21.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 1.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Jarrett Allen paces the Cavaliers at 9.9 rebounds per game, while also putting up 1.7 assists and 14.4 points.

Caris LeVert puts up 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Evan Mobley 18.6 8.7 3.8 0.8 2.1 0.2 Donovan Mitchell 25.2 4.3 2.5 1.2 0.2 2.7 Darius Garland 18.5 2.3 6.1 0.8 0.1 1.4 Caris LeVert 14.8 3.3 3.5 1.9 0.3 2.5 Jarrett Allen 6.9 6.3 1.1 0.4 1.1 0

