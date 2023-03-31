Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 31
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-29) match up with the New York Knicks (44-33) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOH and MSG.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup in this article.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MSG
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-3.5)
|221
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-3.5)
|220.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-5)
|220.5
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|-
|-220
|+190
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game (24th in the league) while giving up 106.7 per outing (first in the NBA). They have a +428 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.
- The Knicks outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game (posting 115.4 points per game, 13th in league, and conceding 112.5 per contest, eighth in NBA) and have a +221 scoring differential.
- These teams average 227.7 points per game between them, 6.7 more than this game's total.
- These teams allow a combined 219.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Cleveland has put together a 41-34-2 ATS record so far this year.
- New York is 43-33-1 ATS this season.
Cavaliers and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+4000
|+1300
|-
|Knicks
|+10000
|+3500
|-10000
