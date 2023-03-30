In the first game of the regular season on Thursday, March 30, Hunter Greene will toe the rubber for the Cincinnati Reds, and the Pittsburgh Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

The favored Reds have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Pirates vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Greene - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Pirates vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds won 12, or 36.4%, of the 33 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Reds won three of their seven games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Cincinnati has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds hit 89 home runs at home last season (1.1 per game).

Cincinnati had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates came away with 47 wins in the 135 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Pirates won 40 of 120 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh hit 84 home runs on the road last season (1.0 per game).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game on the road.

Pirates Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th Win NL Central +4000 - 4th

