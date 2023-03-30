Hunter Greene and Mitch Keller are the scheduled starters when the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park, at 4:10 PM ET.

Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates hit 158 homers last season, which ranked 18th in the league.

The Pirates ranked 27th in the majors with a .364 team slugging percentage.

Pittsburgh had a team batting average of just .222 last season, which ranked 29th among MLB teams.

Pittsburgh scored the 27th-most runs in the majors last season with just 591 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates had an on-base percentage of .291 last season, which ranked 28th in the league.

Pittsburgh had a 7.9 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 22nd in the majors.

The Pirates had the 26th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors last season.

Pittsburgh had a combined WHIP of 1.421 as a pitching staff, which was fourth-worst in baseball last season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Keller has been named the starter for the Pirates and will make his first start this season.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Monday, Oct. 3 last season, when he pitched five innings in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Reds - Away Mitch Keller Hunter Greene 4/1/2023 Reds - Away Rich Hill Nick Lodolo 4/2/2023 Reds - Away Vince Velásquez Graham Ashcraft 4/3/2023 Red Sox - Away - Kutter Crawford 4/4/2023 Red Sox - Away - Nick Pivetta 4/5/2023 Red Sox - Away - -

