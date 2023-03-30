How to Watch the Pirates vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hunter Greene and Mitch Keller are the scheduled starters when the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Opening Day at Great American Ball Park, at 4:10 PM ET.
Pirates vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Pirates hit 158 homers last season, which ranked 18th in the league.
- The Pirates ranked 27th in the majors with a .364 team slugging percentage.
- Pittsburgh had a team batting average of just .222 last season, which ranked 29th among MLB teams.
- Pittsburgh scored the 27th-most runs in the majors last season with just 591 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates had an on-base percentage of .291 last season, which ranked 28th in the league.
- Pittsburgh had a 7.9 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 22nd in the majors.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors last season.
- Pittsburgh had a combined WHIP of 1.421 as a pitching staff, which was fourth-worst in baseball last season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher
- Keller has been named the starter for the Pirates and will make his first start this season.
- The last time the righty took the mound was on Monday, Oct. 3 last season, when he pitched five innings in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Pirates Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Mitch Keller
|Hunter Greene
|4/1/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Rich Hill
|Nick Lodolo
|4/2/2023
|Reds
|-
|Away
|Vince Velásquez
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/3/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|Kutter Crawford
|4/4/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|Nick Pivetta
|4/5/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|-
|-
