Pirates vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Opening Day
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Thursday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (0-0) and Pittsburgh Pirates (0-0) matching up at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET on March 30.
The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene versus the Pirates and Mitch Keller.
Pirates vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Pirates vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 5, Pirates 4.
Total Prediction for Pirates vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Pirates Performance Insights
- The Pirates came away with 47 wins in the 135 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.
- Last season, Pittsburgh came away with a win 40 times in 120 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Pirates have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- Last season Pittsburgh scored the fourth-fewest runs in baseball (591 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
Pirates Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Reds
|-
|Mitch Keller vs Hunter Greene
|April 1
|@ Reds
|-
|Rich Hill vs Nick Lodolo
|April 2
|@ Reds
|-
|Vince Velásquez vs Graham Ashcraft
|April 3
|@ Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Kutter Crawford
|April 4
|@ Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs Nick Pivetta
|April 5
|@ Red Sox
|-
|TBA vs TBA
