The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-28-10) and Nashville Predators (37-28-8) square off at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO. The Penguins lost to the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins.

Penguins vs. Predators Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO

ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-200) Predators (+170) 6.5

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins are 28-20 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Pittsburgh has a 10-4 record (winning 71.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 66.7%.

In 34 games this season, Pittsburgh and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs. Predators Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 238 (16th) Goals 201 (28th) 242 (21st) Goals Allowed 215 (12th) 56 (7th) Power Play Goals 39 (24th) 50 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (12th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Four of Pittsburgh's past 10 contests went over.

The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score 6.5 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Penguins are putting up 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Penguins offense's 238 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

On defense, the Penguins have conceded 242 goals (3.3 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.

They're ranked 19th in the league with a -4 goal differential .

