Penguins vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 30
The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-28-10), coming off a 7-4 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, host the Nashville Predators (37-28-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO. The Predators took down the Boston Bruins 2-1 in their last game.
In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 4-6-0 while scoring 30 goals against 33 goals given up. On 36 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored 10 goals (27.8%).
Before watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which squad we think will bring home the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Penguins vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday
Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Penguins 4, Predators 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-200)
- Total Pick: Under (6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-1.1)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Penguins Splits and Trends
- The Penguins have a 36-28-10 record overall, with a 9-10-19 record in games that have required overtime.
- Pittsburgh is 13-7-9 (35 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.
- Looking at the 12 times this season the Penguins finished a game with only one goal, they have a 1-10-1 record, good for three points.
- Pittsburgh has scored exactly two goals in 15 games this season (2-10-3 record, seven points).
- The Penguins have scored three or more goals 45 times, and are 33-6-6 in those games (to register 72 points).
- In the 23 games when Pittsburgh has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it registered 24 points after finishing 11-10-2.
- In the 38 games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 23-13-2 (48 points).
- The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Penguins went 11-15-8 in those contests (30 points).
|Penguins Rank
|Penguins AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|17th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|2.75
|28th
|20th
|3.27
|Goals Allowed
|2.95
|12th
|4th
|34.6
|Shots
|29.7
|24th
|25th
|33
|Shots Allowed
|33.3
|27th
|13th
|21.8%
|Power Play %
|17.7%
|27th
|17th
|78.6%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.4%
|11th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Penguins vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.