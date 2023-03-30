The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-28-10) will host the Nashville Predators (37-28-8) on Thursday, with the Penguins coming off a loss and the Predators off a victory.

Catch the action on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO as the Penguins attempt to knock off the Predators.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Penguins vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/28/2023 Predators Penguins 3-1 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have conceded 242 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 21st in NHL action in goals against.

The Penguins' 238 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins are 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) during that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 74 31 54 85 55 55 53.1% Evgeni Malkin 74 25 52 77 100 74 50.3% Jake Guentzel 70 33 34 67 42 38 50% Rickard Rakell 74 25 28 53 37 27 47.6% Jason Zucker 70 25 20 45 36 33 26.7%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 215 goals allowed (3.0 per game) is 12th in the NHL.

The Predators' 201 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

Over the past 10 games, the Predators have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Defensively, the Predators have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Predators Key Players