The Detroit Red Wings (31-32-9) will try to stop a three-game home losing streak when they square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (36-27-10) on March 28 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT.

Over the last 10 contests, the Penguins have gone 4-5-1. They have put up 29 goals, while their opponents have scored 31. They have gone on the power play 33 times during that span, and have capitalized with eight goals (24.2% of opportunities).

Ahead of this matchup, here is who we project to bring home the win in Tuesday's hockey contest.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Red Wings 4, Penguins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (+165)

Red Wings (+165) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Red Wings (-0.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins (36-27-10 overall) have a 9-10-19 record in matchups that have required overtime.

Pittsburgh is 13-7-9 (35 points) in its 29 games decided by one goal.

The 12 times this season the Penguins finished a game with only one goal, they went 1-10-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has finished 2-10-3 in the 15 games this season when it scored two goals (registering seven points).

The Penguins have scored more than two goals 44 times, and are 33-5-6 in those games (to record 72 points).

In the 23 games when Pittsburgh has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has an 11-10-2 record (24 points).

In the 37 games when it outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 23-12-2 (48 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 11-15-8 to register 30 points.

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 16th 3.21 Goals Scored 2.86 24th 18th 3.22 Goals Allowed 3.26 20th 4th 34.5 Shots 28.8 27th 26th 33.2 Shots Allowed 30.3 9th 15th 21.5% Power Play % 20.2% 21st 17th 79.2% Penalty Kill % 78.9% 18th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Penguins vs. Red Wings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.