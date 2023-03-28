The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, March 28, with the Red Wings having lost three consecutive home games.

Watch the Penguins-Red Wings matchup on ESPN+, BSDET, and SportsNet PT.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Penguins vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/28/2022 Penguins Red Wings 5-4 (F/OT) DET

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins rank 18th in goals against, conceding 235 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Penguins' 234 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 73 31 54 85 55 54 53.1% Evgeni Malkin 73 25 50 75 98 74 50.2% Jake Guentzel 69 32 34 66 42 37 50% Rickard Rakell 73 25 26 51 37 27 47.6% Jason Zucker 69 24 20 44 36 33 26.7%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings' total of 235 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 18th in the NHL.

The Red Wings have 206 goals this season (2.9 per game), 27th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) over that time.

Red Wings Key Players