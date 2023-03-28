P.J. Washington will take the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a 110-104 win over the Mavericks (his most recent action) Washington posted 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.

In this article, we dig into Washington's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 15.4 16.8 Rebounds 6.5 4.9 5.7 Assists 3.5 2.4 2.1 PRA 28.5 22.7 24.6 PR 25.5 20.3 22.5 3PM 2.5 2.0 1.9



P.J. Washington Insights vs. the Thunder

Washington has taken 13.4 shots per game this season and made 5.8 per game, which account for 13.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.0 threes per game, or 17.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Washington's Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Thunder have given up 116.2 points per game, which is 19th-best in the league.

Giving up 46.6 rebounds per contest, the Thunder are the worst squad in the NBA.

The Thunder concede 25.7 assists per contest, 16th-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Thunder are ranked 26th in the league, allowing 13 makes per game.

P.J. Washington vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/29/2022 31 25 5 3 3 2 1

