Josh Giddey and P.J. Washington are two players to watch when the Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) and the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) meet at Paycom Center on Tuesday. Gametime is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Thunder

Game Day: Tuesday, March 28

Tuesday, March 28 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets won their most recent game versus the Mavericks, 110-104, on Sunday. Gordon Hayward starred with 22 points, plus six boards and four assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Gordon Hayward 22 6 4 0 0 1 P.J. Washington 21 12 4 1 1 3 Mark Williams 15 16 1 0 0 0

Hornets Players to Watch

Washington gets the Hornets 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 23.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 8.4 assists per game, making 41.1% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with 4.0 treys per contest.

The Hornets receive 20.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Kelly Oubre Jr..

Hayward gets the Hornets 14.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dennis Smith Jr. gets the Hornets 8.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. He also puts up 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 15.9 3.1 5.4 1.4 0.3 1.6 P.J. Washington 16.8 5.7 2.1 1.1 1.2 1.9 Gordon Hayward 14.9 4.4 5.6 0.5 0.3 1.0 Dennis Smith Jr. 9.2 4.2 6.2 1.3 0.5 0.6 Nick Richards 8.6 8.7 1.1 0.1 1.4 0.0

