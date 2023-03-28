Hornets vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 28
The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) welcome in the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) after winning five straight home games. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Hornets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Hornets vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSSE
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Hornets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Hornets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Thunder (-9)
|227
|-390
|+320
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-9.5)
|226.5
|-400
|+300
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Thunder (-10.5)
|229.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Hornets vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder average 117.4 points per game (fifth in the league) while allowing 116.2 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a +85 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.
- The Hornets have been outscored by 6.0 points per game (posting 111.1 points per game, 27th in league, while conceding 117.1 per outing, 22nd in NBA) and have a -453 scoring differential.
- These two teams average 228.5 points per game between them, 1.5 more than this game's total.
- These teams surrender 233.3 points per game combined, 6.3 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Oklahoma City has covered 44 times in 75 games with a spread this season.
- Charlotte has covered 33 times in 76 games with a spread this year.
Hornets and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Hornets
|-
|-
|-
|Thunder
|+70000
|+30000
|+250
Looking to place a futures bet on the Hornets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.