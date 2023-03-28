Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on March 26, Mitchell posted 22 points in a 108-91 win against the Rockets.

We're going to look at Mitchell's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 27.4 26.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.2 Assists 3.5 4.5 2.8 PRA 35.5 36.1 34.8 PR 31.5 31.6 32 3PM 3.5 3.5 2.8



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Hawks

This season, he's put up 20.1% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.3 per contest.

He's attempted 9.3 threes per game, or 24.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Mitchell's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 102.5 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 26th in possessions per game with 98.6.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 24th in the NBA, giving up 117.8 points per game.

The Hawks are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Hawks are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26 assists per game.

Conceding 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 32 19 1 3 2 0 1 11/21/2022 39 29 4 9 4 0 3

