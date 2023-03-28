Dennis Smith Jr. could make a big impact for the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Smith, in his last game (March 26 win against the Mavericks) put up 14 points and six assists.

Let's look at Smith's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Dennis Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 8.8 9.2 Rebounds 4.5 3.1 4.2 Assists 7.5 4.8 6.2 PRA 26.5 16.7 19.6 PR 18.5 11.9 13.4 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.6



Dennis Smith Jr. Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, Dennis Smith Jr. has made 3.4 shots per game, which accounts for 5.9% of his team's total makes.

Smith's Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Thunder are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Thunder concede 116.2 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Thunder are last in the NBA, allowing 46.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 25.7 assists per game, the Thunder are the 16th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Thunder have conceded 13.0 makes per contest, 26th in the NBA.

Dennis Smith Jr. vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/4/2022 16 6 3 3 0 0 0 1/31/2022 18 6 5 1 0 1 0

