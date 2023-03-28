The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-28) visit the Atlanta Hawks (37-38) after winning four road games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by only 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -1.5 233.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

In 12 games this season, Cleveland and its opponents have scored more than 233.5 total points.

The average point total in Cleveland's contests this year is 218.7, 14.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers have a 42-34-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Cleveland has been favored 60 times and won 45, or 75%, of those games.

This season, Cleveland has won 43 of its 58 games, or 74.1%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Cavaliers have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Hawks Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 12 15.8% 112.2 230.2 106.5 224.3 219.8 Hawks 41 54.7% 118.0 230.2 117.8 224.3 233.2

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 8-2 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have hit the over seven times.

Cleveland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 25 times in 38 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 17 times in 38 opportunities on the road.

The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers average are 5.6 fewer points than the Hawks allow (117.8).

When Cleveland totals more than 117.8 points, it is 13-6 against the spread and 15-4 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 42-34 37-23 38-38 Hawks 34-41 16-16 42-33

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Hawks 112.2 Points Scored (PG) 118.0 24 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 13-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-32 15-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-29 106.5 Points Allowed (PG) 117.8 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 24 39-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-6 45-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-5

