Hornets vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-9.5
|228.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played 41 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 228.5 points.
- Charlotte's games this season have had an average of 228.4 points, 0.1 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Charlotte is 35-40-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hornets have been underdogs in 59 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (27.1%) in those contests.
- This season, Charlotte has won six of its 15 games, or 40%, when it is the underdog by at least +350 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|35
|47.3%
|113.8
|225
|113.5
|230.8
|224.3
|Hornets
|41
|54.7%
|111.2
|225
|117.3
|230.8
|229.5
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.
- Three of the Hornets' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .389 (14-22-0). Away, it is .538 (21-18-0).
- The Hornets average just 2.3 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Mavericks give up to opponents (113.5).
- Charlotte is 23-7 against the spread and 17-13 overall when it scores more than 113.5 points.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|28-45
|4-7
|40-34
|Hornets
|35-40
|12-8
|32-43
Hornets vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Hornets
|113.8
|111.2
|17
|27
|16-13
|23-7
|19-10
|17-13
|113.5
|117.3
|15
|22
|14-17
|19-9
|20-11
|17-11
