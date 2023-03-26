The Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Houston Rockets (18-56) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Sunday, March 26 at 6:00 PM ET.

The Cavaliers enter this matchup following a 116-114 victory over the Nets on Thursday. In the win, Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers with 31 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Raul Neto PG Questionable Hamstring 3 0.9 1.4

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Rockets Injuries: Jae'Sean Tate: Out (Knee)

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW

Cavaliers Season Insights

The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers record are 6.5 fewer points than the Rockets allow (118.7).

When Cleveland scores more than 118.7 points, it is 11-4.

The Cavaliers' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 114.2 points per contest compared to the 112.2 they've averaged this year.

Cleveland knocks down 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.3. It shoots 36.5% from deep while its opponents hit 36.9% from long range.

The Cavaliers rank 10th in the league by averaging 113.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are first in the NBA, allowing 107.7 points per 100 possessions.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -14 228

