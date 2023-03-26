The Cleveland Cavaliers (47-28) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-56) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSOH and SportsNet SW. The point total is 224.5 for the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: BSOH and SportsNet SW
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -13.5 224.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 28 of 75 games this season.
  • Cleveland's games this season have had an average of 219.0 points, 5.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers are 41-34-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Cleveland has won 44 out of the 59 games, or 74.6%, in which it has been favored.
  • Cleveland has played as a favorite of -1100 or more twice this season and won both games.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cavaliers have a 91.7% chance to win.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Rockets Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 28 37.3% 112.2 222.8 106.7 225.4 219.6
Rockets 44 59.5% 110.6 222.8 118.7 225.4 229.5

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • The Cavaliers have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • The Cavaliers have hit the over in seven of their past 10 contests.
  • Cleveland sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (24-13-0) than it does in away games (17-21-0).
  • The Cavaliers average 6.5 fewer points per game (112.2) than the Rockets give up (118.7).
  • Cleveland is 11-4 against the spread and 11-4 overall when scoring more than 118.7 points.

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Rockets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Cavaliers 41-34 1-1 38-37
Rockets 31-43 0-4 36-38

Cavaliers vs. Rockets Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Cavaliers Rockets
112.2
Points Scored (PG)
 110.6
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 29
11-4
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 24-22
11-4
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 16-30
106.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.7
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 29
33-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-7
38-8
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-12

