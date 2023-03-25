Penguins vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (35-27-10) host the Washington Capitals (34-31-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Penguins lost to the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their last game, while the Capitals are coming off a 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Penguins vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-145)
|Capitals (+125)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have been a moneyline favorite 46 times this season, and have gone 27-19 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a 21-10 record (winning 67.7% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 59.2%.
- Pittsburgh's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 32 times.
Penguins vs. Capitals Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|230 (16th)
|Goals
|231 (14th)
|232 (18th)
|Goals Allowed
|224 (13th)
|53 (9th)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (15th)
|47 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|34 (1st)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Four of Pittsburgh's last 10 contests hit the over.
- The Penguins have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.
- In their past 10 games, the Penguins are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Penguins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 230 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- The Penguins rank 18th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (232 total) in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-2) ranks them 19th in the NHL.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.