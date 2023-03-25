The Pittsburgh Penguins (35-27-10) host the Washington Capitals (34-31-8) at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday, March 25 at 8:00 PM ET on ABC and ESPN+. The Penguins lost to the Dallas Stars 3-2 in their last game, while the Capitals are coming off a 6-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Penguins vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+

ABC and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-145) Capitals (+125) 6.5

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been a moneyline favorite 46 times this season, and have gone 27-19 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, Pittsburgh has a 21-10 record (winning 67.7% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Penguins' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Pittsburgh's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 32 times.

Penguins vs. Capitals Rankings

Penguins Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 230 (16th) Goals 231 (14th) 232 (18th) Goals Allowed 224 (13th) 53 (9th) Power Play Goals 49 (15th) 47 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 34 (1st)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Four of Pittsburgh's last 10 contests hit the over.

The Penguins have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, equal to the over/under of 6.5.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins are scoring 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Penguins' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 230 total, which makes them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.

The Penguins rank 18th in total goals against, allowing 3.2 goals per game (232 total) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-2) ranks them 19th in the NHL.

