The Pittsburgh Penguins (off a defeat in their most recent game) and the Washington Capitals (off a victory) will meet on Saturday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

You can watch the action on ABC and ESPN+ as the Penguins square off against the Capitals.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC and ESPN+
  • Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Capitals Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/26/2023 Capitals Penguins 3-2 (F/SO) WAS
11/9/2022 Capitals Penguins 4-1 PIT

Penguins Stats & Trends

  • The Penguins rank 18th in goals against, allowing 232 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • The Penguins' 230 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Sidney Crosby 72 31 54 85 55 52 53.3%
Evgeni Malkin 72 24 50 74 97 72 50.3%
Jake Guentzel 68 31 34 65 41 35 50%
Rickard Rakell 72 25 25 50 37 27 47.6%
Jason Zucker 68 24 19 43 36 31 26.7%

Capitals Stats & Trends

  • The Capitals' total of 224 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 13th in the league.
  • With 231 goals (3.2 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Capitals are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Alexander Ovechkin 67 41 30 71 45 26 50%
Dylan Strome 72 17 38 55 36 38 49.8%
Evgeny Kuznetsov 72 12 40 52 54 39 48.1%
T.J. Oshie 55 19 16 35 24 42 45.4%
Conor Sheary 73 14 19 33 30 38 54.1%

