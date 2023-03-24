The Dallas Mavericks (36-37) take on the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) as heavy, 14.5-point favorites on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE
  • Location: Dallas, Texas
  • Venue: American Airlines Center

Hornets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Mavericks 119 - Hornets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Mavericks

  • Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 14.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (227.5)
  • The Mavericks have been less successful against the spread than the Hornets this season, tallying an ATS record of 27-42-4, as opposed to the 31-40-3 mark of the Hornets.
  • Dallas and its opponents have exceeded the point total 53.4% of the time this season (39 out of 73). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (32 out of 74).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Mavericks are 29-18, while the Hornets are 15-43 as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

  • On offense, Charlotte is the fourth-worst squad in the NBA (111.1 points per game). On defense, it is 22nd (117.4 points conceded per game).
  • The Hornets are 17th in the league in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.
  • In 2022-23 the Hornets are third-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (32.6%).
  • Charlotte attempts 35.7% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.6% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.3% of its shots, with 74.4% of its makes coming from there.

