Houston vs. Miami: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) playing on Friday at T-Mobile Center. The NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 7:15 PM.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Miami matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. Miami Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Houston vs. Miami Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Miami Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-7.5)
|138.5
|-350
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Houston (-7.5)
|138.5
|-325
|+270
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Houston (-7)
|138.5
|-303
|+240
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Houston vs. Miami Betting Trends
- Houston has put together a 19-16-1 record against the spread this season.
- Cougars games have hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.
- Miami is 19-14-0 ATS this year.
- A total of 15 Hurricanes games this year have gone over the point total.
Houston Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +360
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Houston is second-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- The Cougars have had the 80th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +900 at the start of the season to +360.
- The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +360 moneyline odds, is 21.7%.
Miami Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- The Hurricanes' national championship odds have improved from +10000 at the start of the season to +4500, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Miami has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.