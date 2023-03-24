On Friday, March 24, 2023, the Dallas Mavericks (36-37) face the Charlotte Hornets (23-51) at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

BSSW and BSSE Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Hornets vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 113.9 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.4 per contest (15th in the NBA). They have a +34 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets have been outscored by 6.3 points per game (posting 111.1 points per game, 27th in league, while allowing 117.4 per outing, 22nd in NBA) and have a -467 scoring differential.

The two teams average 225 points per game combined, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 230.8 combined points per game, 3.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Dallas has covered 27 times in 73 games with a spread this season.

Charlotte has put together a 31-41-2 record against the spread this year.

Hornets and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets - - - Mavericks +3000 +1300 -250

