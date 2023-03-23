The Dallas Stars (38-19-14) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (35-26-10) at American Airlines Center on Thursday, March 23 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN1, and SNE. The Stars fell to the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime in their last game, while the Penguins are coming off a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

The Penguins are 4-5-1 in the past 10 contests, totaling 29 total goals (nine power-play goals on 34 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 26.5%). They have conceded 33 goals to their opponents.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Thursday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Stars 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-145)

Stars (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-2)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a 35-26-10 record this season and are 9-10-19 in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 27 games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 33 points.

This season the Penguins scored just one goal in 12 games and have gone 1-10-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has seven points (2-9-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Penguins have earned 70 points in their 43 games with at least three goals scored.

Pittsburgh has scored a lone power-play goal in 22 games this season and has registered 22 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 22-11-2 (46 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Penguins finished 11-15-8 in those contests (30 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 7th 3.44 Goals Scored 3.21 16th 8th 2.76 Goals Allowed 3.23 18th 11th 32.3 Shots 34.3 5th 11th 30.7 Shots Allowed 33.1 25th 8th 23.5% Power Play % 21.6% 14th 4th 83.1% Penalty Kill % 79.6% 16th

Penguins vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE

TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

