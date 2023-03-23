Penguins vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (38-19-14) and Pittsburgh Penguins (35-26-10) square off at American Airlines Center on Thursday, March 23 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN1, and SNE. The Stars fell to the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime in their last game, while the Penguins are coming off a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.
Penguins vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-155)
|Penguins (+135)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Penguins Betting Insights
- This season the Penguins have won three of the 17 games, or 17.6%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Pittsburgh has a record of 1-3 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.
- The Penguins have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Pittsburgh has played 32 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Penguins vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|244 (8th)
|Goals
|228 (14th)
|196 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|229 (19th)
|51 (12th)
|Power Play Goals
|53 (8th)
|37 (8th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Penguins with DraftKings.
Penguins Advanced Stats
- Four of Pittsburgh's last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Penguins have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- During the past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are averaging 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.8 goals.
- The Penguins' 228 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- The Penguins' 229 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.
- They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.