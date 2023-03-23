The Dallas Stars (38-19-14) and Pittsburgh Penguins (35-26-10) square off at American Airlines Center on Thursday, March 23 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN, SN1, and SNE. The Stars fell to the Seattle Kraken 5-4 in overtime in their last game, while the Penguins are coming off a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Penguins vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE

ESPN, SN1, and SNE Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-155) Penguins (+135) 6.5

Penguins Betting Insights

This season the Penguins have won three of the 17 games, or 17.6%, in which they've been an underdog.

Pittsburgh has a record of 1-3 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

The Penguins have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has played 32 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.

Penguins vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 244 (8th) Goals 228 (14th) 196 (9th) Goals Allowed 229 (19th) 51 (12th) Power Play Goals 53 (8th) 37 (8th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 46 (18th)

Penguins Advanced Stats

Four of Pittsburgh's last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Penguins have averaged a total of 6.5 combined goals over their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

During the past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are averaging 0.8 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 8.8 goals.

The Penguins' 228 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.

The Penguins' 229 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the league.

They have a -1 goal differential, which ranks 19th in the league.

