How to Watch the Penguins vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars (38-19-14) will host the Pittsburgh Penguins (35-26-10) on Thursday, with the Stars coming off a defeat and the Penguins off a victory.
The Stars-Penguins game can be watched on ESPN, SN1, and SNE, so tune in to take in the action.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Penguins vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/12/2022
|Penguins
|Stars
|2-1 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins have given up 229 total goals this season (3.2 per game), 19th in the NHL.
- With 228 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- Over the past 10 contests, the Penguins are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Penguins have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) over that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|71
|30
|54
|84
|53
|52
|53.4%
|Evgeni Malkin
|71
|24
|50
|74
|97
|72
|50.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|67
|31
|33
|64
|41
|34
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|71
|25
|25
|50
|36
|27
|52.6%
|Jason Zucker
|67
|24
|19
|43
|35
|31
|26.7%
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 196 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Stars' 244 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the eighth-best scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Stars have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 4.8 goals-per-game average (48 total) over that span.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|71
|41
|48
|89
|59
|55
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|71
|30
|40
|70
|40
|47
|59.5%
|Roope Hintz
|63
|32
|34
|66
|35
|22
|51.7%
|Joe Pavelski
|71
|20
|46
|66
|46
|28
|53.5%
|Miro Heiskanen
|68
|11
|50
|61
|50
|43
|-
