Hornets vs. Pelicans Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (35-37) face the Charlotte Hornets (23-50) as 9-point favorites on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSSE.
Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Hornets vs. Pelicans Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pelicans 118 - Hornets 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Pelicans
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 9)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- The Hornets (31-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 45.8% of the time, 3.3% less often than the Pelicans (33-38-1) this season.
- When the spread is set as 9 or more this season, New Orleans (3-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Charlotte (10-7-1) does as the underdog (55.6%).
- Charlotte and its opponents have eclipsed the total 43.8% of the time this season (32 out of 73). That's less often than New Orleans and its opponents have (35 out of 72).
- The Pelicans have a .629 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (22-13) this season, higher than the .263 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (15-42).
Hornets Performance Insights
- On offense, Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the league (111.3 points per game). On defense, it is 22nd (117.4 points conceded per game).
- At 24.9 assists per game, the Hornets are 17th in the NBA.
- In 2022-23 the Hornets are fourth-worst in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.6 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.7%).
- Charlotte takes 35.6% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 25.6% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 64.4% of its shots, with 74.4% of its makes coming from there.
