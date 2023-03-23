The Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell included, face the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Mitchell, in his previous game (March 21 win against the Nets) put up 31 points.

With prop bets available for Mitchell, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 27.4 29.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.1 Assists 3.5 4.6 3.5 PRA 34.5 36.2 38 PR 30.5 31.6 34.5 3PM 2.5 3.5 3.3



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Donovan Mitchell has made 9.7 field goals per game, which accounts for 19.6% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 9.3 threes per game, or 24.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 25th in possessions per game with 98.7. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

The Nets concede 112.9 points per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

The Nets are the 26th-ranked team in the league, conceding 45.1 rebounds per game.

Conceding 23.3 assists per game, the Nets are the third-ranked squad in the league.

The Nets are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 37 31 5 3 5 0 0 12/26/2022 34 15 3 5 3 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.