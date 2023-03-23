The Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland included, take on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Garland, in his last showing, had 17 points and six assists in a 115-109 win over the Nets.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Garland, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 21.9 21.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.0 Assists 6.5 7.8 7.9 PRA 29.5 32.4 32.2 PR 22.5 24.6 24.3 3PM 1.5 2.5 2.5



Darius Garland Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 16.2% of the Cavaliers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 16.2 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.5 threes per game, or 18.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Garland's opponents, the Nets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 25th in possessions per game with 98.7.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 13th in the NBA, giving up 112.9 points per game.

The Nets are the 26th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 45.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Nets have allowed 23.3 per game, third in the league.

The Nets allow 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Darius Garland vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 32 17 1 6 1 0 1 12/26/2022 40 46 3 8 5 0 1

