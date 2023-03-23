Caris LeVert plus his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday.

LeVert, in his most recent game (March 21 win against the Nets) produced 18 points, four assists and two steals.

In this article, we look at LeVert's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Caris LeVert Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 14.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.9 Assists 3.5 4.0 3.9 PRA 18.5 19.9 22.3 PR 14.5 15.9 18.4 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.4



Caris LeVert Insights vs. the Nets

LeVert has taken 10.1 shots per game this season and made 4.3 per game, which account for 11.0% and 9.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 4.3 threes per game, or 12.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

LeVert's opponents, the Nets, have the NBA's slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 25th in possessions per game with 98.7.

The Nets are the 13th-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 112.9 points per game.

Giving up 45.1 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 23.3 assists per contest, the Nets are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 12.1 makes per contest.

Caris LeVert vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/21/2023 31 18 2 4 3 0 2 12/26/2022 20 8 1 0 1 0 2

