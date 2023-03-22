The Colorado Avalanche (41-22-6, on a six-game winning streak) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-26-10, losers of four in a row). The game on Wednesday, March 22 begins at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet.

In the last 10 contests, the Penguins have registered a 4-5-1 record after scoring 29 total goals (seven power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 20.0%). Their opponents have scored a combined 35 goals in those games.

Penguins vs. Avalanche Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this matchup predicts a final score of Avalanche 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-150)

Avalanche (-150) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Avalanche (-1.9)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a 34-26-10 record this season and are 9-10-19 in games that have required overtime.

Pittsburgh has earned 33 points (12-6-9) in its 27 games decided by one goal.

This season the Penguins recorded only one goal in 12 games and have gone 1-10-1 (three points).

When Pittsburgh has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned seven points (2-9-3 record).

The Penguins have scored at least three goals 42 times, earning 68 points from those matchups (31-5-6).

This season, Pittsburgh has scored a single power-play goal in 22 games and picked up 22 points with a record of 10-10-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 21-11-2 (44 points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents in 34 games, going 11-15-8 to record 30 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 14th 3.28 Goals Scored 3.19 16th 7th 2.72 Goals Allowed 3.24 18th 8th 33.1 Shots 34.2 5th 17th 31.3 Shots Allowed 33.2 26th 4th 24.8% Power Play % 21.2% 15th 17th 79.3% Penalty Kill % 79.7% 16th

Penguins vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet

TNT, TVAS, and SportsNet Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

