The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Isaac Okoro, hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Okoro, in his last game (March 17 win against the Wizards) produced four points.

In this article, we look at Okoro's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 6.5 8.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 1.9 Assists -- 1.2 1.2 PRA -- 10.2 11.2 PR -- 9 10 3PM 0.5 0.8 1.1



Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the Nets

Okoro has taken 4.7 shots per game this season and made 2.3 per game, which account for 5.5% and 5.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Okoro is averaging 2.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers rank 23rd in possessions per game with 98.7. His opponents, the Nets, have the slowest tempo with 99.1 possessions per contest.

Giving up 112.8 points per game, the Nets are the 12th-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Nets are 26th in the NBA, conceding 45.3 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Nets are ranked fourth in the league, allowing 23.3 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have given up 12.1 makes per game, 11th in the NBA.

Isaac Okoro vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/26/2022 10 2 0 1 0 0 0

