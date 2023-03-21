Darius Garland Player Prop Bets: Cavaliers vs. Nets - March 21
The Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland included, face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
We're going to examine Garland's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Darius Garland Prop Bets vs. the Nets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|21.5
|22.0
|22.9
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.7
|2.9
|Assists
|7.5
|7.8
|7.5
|PRA
|31.5
|32.5
|33.3
|PR
|23.5
|24.7
|25.8
|3PM
|2.5
|2.6
|2.8
Darius Garland Insights vs. the Nets
- This season, Darius Garland has made 7.6 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 15.6% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 19.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.6 per game.
- Garland's Cavaliers average 98.7 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Nets are the league's slowest with 99.1 possessions per contest.
- The Nets allow 112.8 points per contest, 12th-ranked in the NBA.
- Allowing 45.3 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 26th-ranked team in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the Nets have conceded 23.3 per game, fourth in the NBA.
- The Nets are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game.
Darius Garland vs. the Nets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|12/26/2022
|40
|46
|3
|8
|5
|0
|1
