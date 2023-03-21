Heading into a game against the Brooklyn Nets (39-32), the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21 at Barclays Center.

The Cavaliers are coming off of a 117-94 win against the Wizards in their most recent outing on Friday. Darius Garland scored a team-best 24 points for the Cavaliers in the win.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarrett Allen C Questionable Eye 14.4 9.8 1.7

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out (Knee)

Cavaliers vs. Nets Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Cavaliers Season Insights

The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers average are only 0.6 fewer points than the Nets allow (112.8).

Cleveland is 33-11 when scoring more than 112.8 points.

The Cavaliers have been racking up 114.2 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 112.2 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Cleveland hits 11.5 three-pointers per game (19th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Cavaliers average 113.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (10th in the league), and allow 107.6 points per 100 possessions (first in the NBA).

Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -4 218.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.