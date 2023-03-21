The Brooklyn Nets (39-32) are underdogs (+2.5) as they attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (45-28) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Barclays Center. The game airs on NBA TV, YES, and BSOH. The point total is 218.5 in the matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: NBA TV, YES, and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -2.5 218.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points 37 times.

Cleveland's outings this year have an average total of 218.8, 0.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Cavaliers have compiled a 40-33-0 record against the spread.

Cleveland has entered the game as favorites 57 times this season and won 42, or 73.7%, of those games.

This season, Cleveland has won 34 of its 44 games, or 77.3%, when favored by at least -155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Cavaliers.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Nets Total Facts Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 37 50.7% 112.2 225.6 106.6 219.4 219.7 Nets 44 62% 113.4 225.6 112.8 219.4 227

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

Six of Cavaliers' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Cleveland has fared better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 37 home games, and 16 times in 36 road games.

The 112.2 points per game the Cavaliers record are just 0.6 fewer points than the Nets allow (112.8).

Cleveland is 31-13 against the spread and 33-11 overall when scoring more than 112.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Cavaliers vs. Nets Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 40-33 31-20 36-37 Nets 38-33 16-8 31-40

Cavaliers vs. Nets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Nets 112.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 31-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-17 33-11 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 36-16 106.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.8 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 35-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-13 41-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.