A pair of struggling teams meet when the Pittsburgh Penguins (34-25-10) host the Ottawa Senators (33-31-5) at PPG Paints Arena on Monday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS. The Penguins have lost three straight, while the Senators are on a five-game losing streak.

In the last 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-4-1 while scoring 31 total goals (seven power-play goals on 35 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.0%). They have allowed 34 goals.

Here's our prediction for who will secure the victory in Monday's matchup.

Penguins vs. Senators Predictions for Monday

Our model for this game calls for a final score of Penguins 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Penguins (-165)

Penguins (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Penguins (-1.1)

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins are 9-10-19 in overtime games as part of a 34-25-10 overall record.

In the 26 games Pittsburgh has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 12-5-9 record (good for 33 points).

In the 11 games this season the Penguins scored only one goal, they went 1-9-1 (three points).

Pittsburgh has taken seven points from the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (2-9-3 record).

The Penguins are 31-5-6 in the 42 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 68 points).

In the 22 games when Pittsburgh has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 10-10-2 to register 22 points.

In the 33 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 21-10-2 (44 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Penguins finished 11-15-8 in those contests (30 points).

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 16th 3.22 Goals Scored 3.13 17th 19th 3.26 Goals Allowed 3.29 20th 5th 34 Shots 33.3 6th 27th 33.4 Shots Allowed 31.6 20th 15th 21.4% Power Play % 23.8% 7th 14th 80% Penalty Kill % 82.3% 7th

Penguins vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS

ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

