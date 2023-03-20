Two teams on runs will clash when the Pittsburgh Penguins (three straight defeats) host the Ottawa Senators (five straight setbacks) on Monday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The Penguins-Senators matchup will air on ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS, so tune in to take in the action.

Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet, SportsNet PT, and RDS

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Penguins vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/20/2023 Penguins Senators 4-1 PIT 1/18/2023 Senators Penguins 5-4 (F/OT) OTT

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins rank 19th in goals against, conceding 225 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.

The Penguins' 222 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Penguins have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Penguins have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals during that stretch.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sidney Crosby 69 29 54 83 50 51 53% Evgeni Malkin 69 24 48 72 92 69 50.6% Jake Guentzel 65 30 32 62 41 34 50% Rickard Rakell 69 24 25 49 35 26 50% Jason Zucker 65 24 18 42 31 31 26.7%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators allow 3.3 goals per game (227 in total), 20th in the NHL.

With 216 goals (3.1 per game), the Senators have the league's 19th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 games, the Senators have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Senators have given up 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 35 goals during that span.

Senators Key Players